El Dorado Hills man arrested on suspicion of prowling

MILPITAS (BCN)–An El Dorado Hills man was arrested early Saturday morning after he was allegedly seen sitting on patio furniture in the backyard of a Milpitas home, police said.

Zachary Owen, 27, was reportedly seen around 2:42 a.m. on Folsom Circle, off of North Milpitas Boulevard.

Police found Owen leaving the side gate of the home and arrested him without incident. He was found to be on probation and to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Placer County.

Owen was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of prowling and for his outstanding warrant. He is being held on $55,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

