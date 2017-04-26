Florida boy playing with gun shoots, kills sister, 13, on his birthday

FLORIDA (AP)–A 13-year-old girl has died after she was accidently shot by her brother in Florida.

The boy was playing with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.

His sister came to the brother for a hug as he was holding the gun. When she turned around to walk away, he reportedly pointed the handgun at the back of her head and pulled the trigger.

He was arrested and charged.

A friend of brother brought the gun into the house, according to reports from The Miami Herald.

He was also arrested for an outstanding delinquency warrant.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho called the killing “heartbreaking, reckless gun violence,” on Twitter and criticized easy access to guns.

