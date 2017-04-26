Giants call up 2014 playoff hero Michael Morse

Michael Morse
FILE - In this July 5, 2014, file photo, San Francisco Giants' Michael Morse hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. Mike Morse has agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Marlins pending a physical, a person familiar with the negotiations said Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized. (AP Photo/Don Boomer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In desperate need of an offensive spark, the San Francisco Giants called up 2014 playoff hero Michael Morse from the minor leagues on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

The 35-year-old Morse is best known as a Giant for hitting a game-tying, pinch-hit eighth-inning home run in Game 5 of the 2014 National League Championship Series.

He also got the game-winning RBI in Game 7 of the World Series that year.

Morse, who spent most of his career with the Washington Nationals, was signed by the Giants in 2014. Plagued by injuries, he hit .279 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI in 438 at-bats that year.

The Giants have struggled offensively over the last week, scoring just 13 runs over the last seven games. They are second-to-last in the major leagues in home runs with only 13.

Giants left fielders are hitting just .131 this season.

Morse was set to make the club after hitting .258 with two home runs in 14 spring training games but was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The slugger was 3-for-11, with a double and two RBIs in AAA Sacramento this season.

To make room for Morse on the 40-man roster, Jarrett Park was moved to the 60-day disabled list.

