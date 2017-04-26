Happy Birthday First Lady Melania Trump

(KRON) Happy Birthday to First Lady Melania Trump.

The First Lady turns 47 on Wednesday. Mrs. Trump was born in Slovenia on April 26, 1970.

The First Lady became a citizen of the United States in 2006. She is only the second First Lady born outside of the United States.

Louisa Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams, was born in London. She was the daughter of the American Consul.

