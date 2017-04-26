Happy Birthday First Lady Melania Trump

FILE - This is a Wednesday, March 29, 2017, file photo of U.S. first lady Melania Trump smiles as she is recognized by President Donald Trump as he speaks at a women's empowerment panel, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump on Wednesday April 12, 2017, accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper for reporting rumors about her time as a model. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(KRON) Happy Birthday to First Lady Melania Trump.

The First Lady turns 47 on Wednesday. Mrs. Trump was born in Slovenia on April 26, 1970.

The First Lady became a citizen of the United States in 2006. She is only the second First Lady born outside of the United States.

Louisa Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams, was born in London. She was the daughter of the American Consul.

