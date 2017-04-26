Inmates distributed child porn inside prison

NEW JERSEY(AP) — Prosecutors say five inmates serving sentences for child pornography used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child pornography inside the prison.

The inmates at Fort Dix in New Jersey face charges of conspiracy and distributing, selling and possessing child porn on federal property. They are due to make their initial court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the men were involved in the sales of the removable storage cards to government informants in recent months. They say the cards included videos involving children as young as infants and toddlers and depictions of child sexual abuse.

The five defendants are all serving lengthy prison terms for trafficking in child pornography. They face sentences ranging from 15 to 40 years if convicted on the new charges.

