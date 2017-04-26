Los Altos police searching for indecent exposure suspect



LOS ALTOS (KRON)–Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself Friday to a person riding a bike in Los Altos a few blocks from a preschool.

The victim told police a man described as white, 18 to 20 years old with long reddish-blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail exposed himself to the victim at about 3:40 p.m. near South Gordon Way and Hawthorne Avenue.

The intersection is about three blocks from the Los Altos-MountainView Children’s Corner preschool.

The suspect was wearing a black beanie and dark clothing. He was driving a gold or beige older-model sedan, according to police.

The suspect drove up to the victim, spoke to them and exposed himself.

The victim turned away and rode home.

In a separate incident at 4:16 p.m., police believe the same person contacted two people in front of a home in the 400 block of ValenciaDrive near Los Altos High School.

Sgt. Brian Jeffrey said the pair became frightened because a person unknown to them drove up and started talking to them.

The two people then turned around and ran home, police said.

Police are following leads and expect to release a sketch of the suspect this weekend, Jeffrey said.

