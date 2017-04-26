Man punched, robbed of camera in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A man was punched and robbed of his camera at San Francisco’s Stow Lake on Tuesday evening by four teenage boys, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was at the lake in Golden Gate Park around 6:25 p.m. when four 16-year-old boys pulled up next to him in a vehicle and got out, police said.

One of the boys punched the man in the face and another grabbed his camera and lens before they all returned to the vehicle and drove away, police said.

The victim refused medical treatment.

No arrests had been reported in the case as of this morning.