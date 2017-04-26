Marine Corps recruit, 17, dies after collapsing during workout in Brentwood

By Published: Updated:

BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A 17-year-old U.S. Marine Corps recruit collapsed and died Tuesday while exercising in a Brentwood park, according to police.

At about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Veterans Park on Balfour Road for a call about an unresponsive male.

They found Floyd Burrell, who had collapsed from “an apparent unexpected medical complication” while working out with other Marine Corps recruits, according to police.

Burrell, a Pittsburg resident who was a senior at Pittsburg High School, received CPR from a bystander before emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Contra Costa County coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine what led to Burrell’s collapse.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s