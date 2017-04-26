Marshawn Lynch to the Raiders

Marshawn Lynch
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, retired Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, left, chats on the sidelines players on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Seattle. Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite. A person familiar with the visit says Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn't announced by the team. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

OAKLAND (KRON)– The National Football League announced that Marshawn Lynch could become an official member of the Oakland Raiders by the end of Wednesday.

TheNFL reports that the team and Lynch have already agreed to a one-year contract.  and the Raiders and the Seahawks already agreed to the details of the trade.

The deal won’t be set in stone until Lynch takes a physical with the Raiders, which he’s expected to do on Wednesday, and sign paperwork to take him out of retirement, according to the NFL.

Under Lynch’s 2017 contract, Raiders will dish out $3 million base, and he has the opportunity to make an extra $2 million.

 

