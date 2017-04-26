Marshawn Lynch to the Raiders

OAKLAND (KRON)– The National Football League announced that Marshawn Lynch could become an official member of the Oakland Raiders by the end of Wednesday.

TheNFL reports that the team and Lynch have already agreed to a one-year contract. and the Raiders and the Seahawks already agreed to the details of the trade.

The deal won’t be set in stone until Lynch takes a physical with the Raiders, which he’s expected to do on Wednesday, and sign paperwork to take him out of retirement, according to the NFL.

Under Lynch’s 2017 contract, Raiders will dish out $3 million base, and he has the opportunity to make an extra $2 million.

