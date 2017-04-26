Motorcycle crash causes traffic jam on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A motorcycle accident on Highway 101 in San Francisco caused a traffic jam Wednesday morning.
The accident happened near Cesar Chavez on southbound 101.
Traffic was moving at a slow pace as a result of the accident.
