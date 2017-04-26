Motorcycle crash causes traffic jam on Hwy 101 in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A motorcycle accident on Highway 101 in San Francisco caused a traffic jam Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near Cesar Chavez on southbound 101.

Traffic was moving at a slow pace as a result of the accident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s