MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — This is one of those only in Silicon Valley stories.
Mountain View police arrested a man for knocking over a security robot. The robot was patrolling a parking lot belonging to Knightscope.
Its alarms immediately went off, alerting an employee inside the business.
That person came outside and made a citizen’s arrest. Police showed up and took the suspect in custody.
And he is accused of being drunk in public.
The robot was not damaged.
