Mountain View police say man punched security robot in parking lot

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — This is one of those only in Silicon Valley stories.

Mountain View police arrested a man for knocking over a security robot. The robot was patrolling a parking lot belonging to Knightscope.

Its alarms immediately went off, alerting an employee inside the business.

That person came outside and made a citizen’s arrest. Police showed up and took the suspect in custody.

And he is accused of being drunk in public.

The robot was not damaged.

