NASA: ‘Iceball’ planet discovered

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Scientists discovered a giant iceball.

That’s right. They are determining it as a newly discovered iceball planet.

Check out this artistic rendering.

NASA says the planet has the same mass as earth and is orbiting its star at the same distance that earth orbits the sun.

But it’s likely way too cold to sustain life as we know it.

NASA says the iceball planet is the lowest-mass planet ever found through microlensing.

Microlensing helps in the discovery of distant objects by using background stars as flashlights.

