SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Back in 2015, KRON4 first broke the story of a street scam that led to a city-wide crackdown.
So, the perpetrators spread out and went to cities around the world.
But in 2016, they returned again to San Francisco and more tickets were handed out.
And now, just in time for the tourist season, they are back again.
Who are these people begging for donations?
Faux monks. Faux as in phony.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
