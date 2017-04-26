SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 22-year-old man who was shot to death at a San Jose motel early Saturday morning has been identified by police as Dominic LaShawn Smith Jr. of San Jose.
The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 1041 The Alameda, near Park Avenue Preschool in the Garden Alameda neighborhood.
Police found Smith and two other men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two other men were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, but Smith died at the scene, police said.
Police have not made any arrests in the homicide, which was the city’s eighth this year.
Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact San Jose police detective sergeants Jesus Mendoza or Bert Milliken at (408) 277-5283.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.
Informants may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
