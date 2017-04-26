SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new gadget made by Samsung called Dex is now on the market, and if it catches on, it may usher in a new era of mobile computing.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate got a demo of the device showing how it can replace your laptop or desktop computer.

The gadget is $150. It sits next to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WEB LINKS:

More information: http://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/mobile-accessories/phones/dex-station—black-ee-mg950tbegus/

http://www.vmware.com/