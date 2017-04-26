The World According to Gary: Seahawks, Raiders agree to Marshawn Lynch trade



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Marshawn Lynch joining the Raiders, Warriors possibly facing off against Utah Jazz, and Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich’s, generous tip.

Marshawn Lynch is just about ready to sign the dotted line to finalize his move from the Seahawks to the Raiders. Before anything is final, Lynch has to take a physical with the Raiders and sign paperwork to unretire.

Warriors knocked the Trail Blazers out of the NBA Playoffs and advanced to round 2. There’s speculation that the team is likely to go head to head with Utah Jazz.

Darya says Gregg Popovich’s is a big tipper. Popovich left a $5,000 tip on an $800 bill for dinner. He might have made that waiter’s night.