Uber will soon show users’ rating

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber is making it easier for riders to see their ratings, which could be both good or bad.

Riders use a five-star system to rate drivers and drivers do the same for riders. It used to be impossible for passengers to see those ratings.

Then, Uber made it visible but buried it in settings.

But as of Wednesday, you’ll see everything prominently displayed under your name. Uber says it made the change to encourage mutual respect.

The company also altered how drivers are rated for its pool service.

Riders can now give the ride a low rating because of other passengers without counting against drivers.

