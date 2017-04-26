XICHANG CITY, China (KRON) — Heart-stopping video from China shows what can happen if you take your eyes off a small child for even a few moments.

In the video, you can see a tiny girl in a pink jacket running directly into the path of an SUV and disappearing. And then, you can see a second car also apparently running her over.

After the cars pass, the toddler reappears, lying face down on the ground. Adults rush over and grab her.

The 2-year-old ended up being OK. Incredibly, she somehow stayed between the tires of each car and suffered only some bruising on top of her head.

Her grandmother had been taking care of her but says she became “distracted.”

The amazing scene happened in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

