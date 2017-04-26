VIDEO: Child gets run over twice in China, survives

By , and Published:

 

XICHANG CITY, China (KRON) — Heart-stopping video from China shows what can happen if you take your eyes off a small child for even a few moments.

In the video, you can see a tiny girl in a pink jacket running directly into the path of an SUV and disappearing. And then, you can see a second car also apparently running her over.

After the cars pass, the toddler reappears, lying face down on the ground. Adults rush over and grab her.

The 2-year-old ended up being OK. Incredibly, she somehow stayed between the tires of each car and suffered only some bruising on top of her head.

Her grandmother had been taking care of her but says she became “distracted.”

The amazing scene happened in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Top Posts & Pages

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s