SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man in San Francisco got his car stolen not once, or twice, but three times.

And the third time it was stolen, he decided to do something about it.

It happened early Tuesday morning. Ben was out with some friends in San Francisco, and when he returned to his car, it was gone.

Stolen again, Ben has a GPS in his car, which showed that the car was driving across the Bay Bridge into Oakland.

Ben called the police but, like in the other two incidents, police told him not to chase it and file a police report.

But Ben wanted his car back, so he and his friends jumped in a Uber, got lucky, and got a driver who was down to the chase.

They followed the car all the way to a Safeway parking lot in Pleasanton.

When they got to the parking lot, they drove by his car and saw the thieves right beside it.

That’s when they called the police again. Within minutes, the police arrived and had their guns pointed at the thieves.

The two men were arrested.

And you may remember Ben. We did a story on him last month.

His mini cooper was stolen right in from his parking spot on Alabama Street in San Francisco.

It was stolen two times in one week by the same thieves. He tracked it them too.

Ben ended up finding his car at a Safeway parking lot a few blocks from his home.

But because it was part of a criminal investigation, the car was impounded.

