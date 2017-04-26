VIDEO: Pittsburg High School US Marin Corps recruit collapses during workout, dies later at hospital

By Published:

 

PITTSBURG (BCN) — A 17-year-old U.S. Marine Corps recruit collapsed and died Tuesday while exercising in a Brentwood park, according to police.

At about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Veterans Park on Balfour Road for a call about an unresponsive male.

They found Floyd Burrell, who had collapsed from “an apparent unexpected medical complication” while running with other Marine Corps recruits, according to police.

Burrell, a Pittsburg resident who was a senior at Pittsburg High School, received CPR from a bystander before emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Grief counselors are on hand at the high school “to help support our students,” Pittsburg Unified School District Superintendent Janet Schulze said in a statement Wednesday.

“We offer our prayers and sympathy to Floyd Dupree Burrell’s family, his friends, teammates and fellow students, teachers and coaches, and the entire Pittsburg High School community,” Schulze said.

The Contra Costa County coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine what led to Burrell’s collapse.

