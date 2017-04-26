Video shows kids held at gunpoint in Michigan

MICHIGAN (KRON)– Body cam footage has surfaced that shows five unarmed boys being held at gunpoint by police in Michigan.

Police said they received reports of teenagers carrying a gun and the boys stopped matched the description of the suspects.

Officers later learned that the boys were unarmed.

On mother arrived at the scene to see her son on the ground as an officer had his gun drawn.

“I can’t help it that’s my baby. We don’t deal with police. I don’t have charges. We don’t do this,” she said the officer. “All the stuff that goes on in this world, I worry about my kids every day. Do you know now this makes me feel?”

The officer asked the mother to understand his position.

The police chief said that the officer was following protocol.

