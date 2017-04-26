Video shows kids held at gunpoint in Michigan

MICHIGAN (KRON)– Body cam footage has surfaced that shows five unarmed boys being held at gunpoint by police in Michigan.
Police said they received reports of teenagers carrying a gun and the boys stopped matched the description of the suspects.
Officers later learned that the boys were unarmed.
On mother arrived at the scene to see her son on the ground as an officer had his gun drawn.
“I can’t help it that’s my baby. We don’t deal with police. I don’t have charges. We don’t do this,” she said the officer. “All the stuff that goes on in this world, I worry about my kids every day. Do you know now this makes me feel?”
The officer asked the mother to understand his position.
The police chief said that the officer was following protocol.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- Dispatch audio from Oakland BART train attack, robbery
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home