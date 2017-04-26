(KRON) — A Washington state woman says a Bank of America ATM gave her a fake $20 bill.

She traded it in for a real one, but now, she wants answers.

Seattle native Darcy Fix stopped by the bank to withdraw $300.

But when she got her cash, she immediately noticed one tattered bill.

After closer examination, she noticed something was fishy about President Andrew Jackson’s face.

Several areas of the bill clarified it was not for legal use and is for “motion picture use only.”

Darcy got her money back but still worries about the next person in line.

Bank of America says the incident was isolated and the bank will report to the local authorities and the Secret Service.

