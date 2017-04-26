(KRON) — A Washington state woman says a Bank of America ATM gave her a fake $20 bill.
She traded it in for a real one, but now, she wants answers.
Seattle native Darcy Fix stopped by the bank to withdraw $300.
But when she got her cash, she immediately noticed one tattered bill.
After closer examination, she noticed something was fishy about President Andrew Jackson’s face.
Several areas of the bill clarified it was not for legal use and is for “motion picture use only.”
Darcy got her money back but still worries about the next person in line.
Bank of America says the incident was isolated and the bank will report to the local authorities and the Secret Service.
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- VIDEO: 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- Mob Attack: BART has video inside train car
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- VIDEO: BART identifies multiple suspects in Oakland Coliseum mob attack
- Man hurt in shooting near Eastridge Mall in East San Jose
- VIDEO: 5 dead in 10 days from suspected heroin overdoses in Santa Rosa
- 2 people seriously hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Hayward
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- VIDEO: Warriors get a break after drama-filled opening series