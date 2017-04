Watch KRON 4 Morning News Monday – Friday until May 24, catch the word of the day, and enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton! One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded two (2) tickets for Hamilton at the Orpheum Theater on June 10, 2017 at 8pm. Prize is valued at $1900.

Notified winner will be required to report winnings over $600 to the IRS. Notified winner must come to KRON 4 to pick up tickets by June 7th. Complete Official Rules available with in the contest.