Woman hospitalized after early morning attack near San Jose State University

SAN JOSE (BCN)–A woman was hospitalized after an attack by up to six female suspects near San Jose State University early this morning, police said.

Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. to a report of a fight involving a bottle as a weapon in the 100 block of East San Carlos Street, police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

Police found the victim suffering visible injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Garcia said.

The suspects, described as women in their mid-20s, remain at large this morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES