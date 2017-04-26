Woman hospitalized after early morning attack near San Jose State University

By Published:

SAN JOSE (BCN)–A woman was hospitalized after an attack by up to six female suspects near San Jose State University early this morning, police said.

Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. to a report of a fight involving a bottle as a weapon in the 100 block of East San Carlos Street, police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

Police found the victim suffering visible injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Garcia said.

The suspects, described as women in their mid-20s, remain at large this morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s