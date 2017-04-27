SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have selected Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas as their No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

General manager John Lynch traded down one spot with Chicago to get extra picks in the second and third round this year and a third-rounder next year. The Bears took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the pick.

This is the third straight year the Niners have taken a defensive lineman with their first pick. They took Arik Armstead in 2015 and DeForest Buckner last year.

The Chicago Bears gave the 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

KRON4’s Gary Radnich and Mark Carpenter are covering the draft all day long.

