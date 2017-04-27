Boy stabs home intruder attacking mom

NEW YORK (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy is being called a hero after he rescued his home during a home invasion, according to police.
The boy was home at his Bronx apartment when a man knocked on the door and asked to use the bathroom.
The man forced his was into the apartment.
The boy’s mother grabbed a kitchen knife – to no avail and he began to beat her.
But detectives say her son then grabbed another knife and stabbed the intruder.
The man stopped attacking the mother and fled.
