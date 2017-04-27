DEADLY REPUTATION: San Jose ranked as most dangerous area for pedestrians, city takes action

By and Published:

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — In the Bay Area’s busiest cities, it can be downright dangerous getting around especially if you are walking.

A recent ranking of metropolitan cities across the country shows San Jose, not San Francisco, is the Bay Area’s most dangerous area for pedestrians.

On Thursday night’s in-depth, KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe reports San Jose knows about the number of pedestrian fatalities and is doing what they can to slow down the growing problem.

Watch the above video to see Rob’s full report.

Top Posts & Pages

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s