SAN JOSE (KRON) — In the Bay Area’s busiest cities, it can be downright dangerous getting around especially if you are walking.
A recent ranking of metropolitan cities across the country shows San Jose, not San Francisco, is the Bay Area’s most dangerous area for pedestrians.
On Thursday night’s in-depth, KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe reports San Jose knows about the number of pedestrian fatalities and is doing what they can to slow down the growing problem.
Watch the above video to see Rob’s full report.
