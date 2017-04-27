East Palo Alto man pleads not guilty in cockfighting case

SAN MATEO COUNTY (BCN) — An East Palo Alto man pleaded not guilty this morning to felony animal cruelty charges related to suspected cockfighting at his home, where police allegedly found more than 50 gamecocks, hens and chicks, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Aldenni de Jesus Trujillo Santiago, 29, was arrested after police responded to the 1200 block of Cypress Street on March 23 on a report of an aggressive dog.

Officers with the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA also responded to the scene and determined that the dog was not aggressive to people, but had been trying to attack the birds. A total of 56 birds were found, including 11 gamecocks with their wattle removed for cockfighting, prosecutors said.

One had apparently been disemboweled and was decomposing in the yard. Others were severely injured.

Investigators found injectable antibiotics and other cockfighting paraphernalia, and a search of Santiago’s phone turned up numerous videos dating back to January that showed Santiago staging cockfights in his yard, according to prosecutors.

Santiago is scheduled to return to court on May 24. His defense attorney Martin Caraves was not immediately available for comment on the case.