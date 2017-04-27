FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police in Fairfield arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to 13-year-old girls near a bus stop.

25-year-old Fairfield resident, Enrique Cisneros was arrested on Wednesday on the 2500 block of Orchid Drive, according to police.

Two girls were walking on Atlantic Avenue west of N. Texas St. at around 7:30 a.m. when they saw Cisneros inside the bus stop weather shelter.

Cisneros allegedly exposed his privates and began to masturbate, police said.

The girls immediately went to a nearby school and contacted police.

Cisneros tried to run from police but they were able to detain him a short distance away from the bus stop.

He was booked into Solano County Jail for indecent exposure, creating a public nuisance, resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer in the performance of his duties, loitering with intent to commit a crime and a probation violation.

Cisneros is currently on active probation for three crimes involving lewd acts in public.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES