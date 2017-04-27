Man carjacked by knife yielding woman in Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was carjacked and robbed by a woman yielding a knife in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday morning.

The man, 31, was driving near 19th and Capp streets around 6:30 a.m., when he was flagged down by a woman in her 20s, police said.

The woman allegedly got into the man’s car, pulled out a knife and demanded money, according to authorities.

The victim, fearing for his life, gave the woman money, police said, and continued to drive with her in the vehicle.

When she demanded more money, the man jumped out of his car and ran away, according to police.

By the time police arrived on the scene, the woman and the vehicle were gone.

The woman has not been located.

The man was not injured.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

