Novato schools approve later start times next year

NOVATO (BCN) — Students in the Novato Unified School District will get a little more sleep during the next school year.

The District’s Board of Directors Tuesday approved later starting times at its high schools, middle schools and elementary schools, District spokeswoman Leslie Benjamin said.

The first period at Novato and San Marin high schools currently starts at 7:26 a.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday, 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday and 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday. School will start at 8 a.m. each day in the 2017-2018 year, Benjamin said.

Middle schools will start the day at 8:20 a.m. and elementary schools at 8:40 a.m.

“Starting high school 45 minutes later to give students extra time to sleep and be prepared for school is the right thing for kids,” NUSD Superintendent Jim Hogeboom said in a news release.

The discussion about later start times began two years ago, and that led to the formation of a later start committee and a survey of students, parents and school staff, Hogeboom said.

A survey between late December 2016 and early January showed later start times were approved by 76 percent of high school students, 74 percent of parents, and 58 percent of staff. A survey in Spanish showed 80 percent of students and 61 percent of parents approved later start times.

At an April 7 Board meeting, three local physicians presented their concerns about the effects early start times have on the brain and behavioral physiology of high school students, Benjamin said.

