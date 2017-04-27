(KRON) — Marissa Johnson and her baby boy are lucky to be alive, but they remain in hiding as she fears for their lives.

One year ago on Thursday, an eight-months pregnant Johnson was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend Ricardo “Ricky” Colindres.

It happened as Johnson was arriving to work at the Casa Pacifica Apartments. Colindres, who is not the father of the boy, showed up and allegedly tried to kidnap her at gunpoint. She told him she would not leave with him, at which point he put a gun to the back of her head and fired.

Colindres, 27, has not been seen since. He is on the U.S. Marshalls Northern Califonia Most Wanted list. A ten thousand dollar reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest. If captured, he faces two counts of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. Johnson has heard rumors Colindres was smuggled into Mexico.

She still has a scar on the back of her head and fragments of the bullet remain lodged under her skin.

The gun was never found and Johnson fears she may be attacked again.

Johnson is still haunted by the attempts on her and her baby’s lives and remains in hiding. She is speaking out for the first time since the shooting in the hopes that it will move Colindres or whoever is hiding him to come forward so she and her family can go back to living a normal life.