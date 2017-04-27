Pastors indicted on child sex trafficking charges

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — Two Ohio pastors facing federal allegations of sex trafficking of children now have been indicted on child pornography charges.

A federal grand jury in Toledo has indicted the Rev. Cordell Jenkins and the Rev. Anthony Haynes on both child sex trafficking and production of child pornography charges.

The two Toledo men have been in jail since April 7 after being arrested by federal agents at their homes.

The Blade newspaper reports that court documents say Haynes began grooming a 14-year-old girl for prostitution in 2014 and had sexual contact with her.

The documents say Haynes introduced her to other men, including Jenkins who is accused of paying to have sex with the teen.

Attorneys for both men didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

