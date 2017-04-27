People Behaving Badly: New San Carlos stop signs

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — There are thousands of traffic signals and stop signs in the Bay Area, but with a constant increase of cars and drivers, the number of stop signs is bound to grow.
But in San Carlos, there were very few stops signs, and at one intersection on Laurel, drivers rolled through with little regard for pedestrians and other drivers.
So recently, city planners added some stop signs at key intersections to calm traffic.
However, we have learned that sometimes change is hard.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
Top Posts & Pages
- VIDEO: BART identifies multiple suspects in Oakland Coliseum mob attack
- Watch KRON 4 newscasts on live streams
- VIDEO: Police in standoff with murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed woman in Walnut Creek
- Mob Attack: BART has video inside train car
- VIDEO: 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- VIDEO: BART thwarts group of teen fare evaders
- VIDEO: 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- VIDEO: Protesters gather in Berkeley after cancellation of Ann Coulter speech
- 2 people seriously hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Hayward
- VIDEO: BART mob attack victim says police did not take her assault seriously enough