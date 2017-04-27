WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is creating an office at the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve accountability and protect whistleblowers.

Trump says the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection’s creation sends “a strong message: Those who fail our veterans will be held, for the first time, accountable.”

Trump signed an executive order creating the office during a visit Thursday to the VA.

The office’s eventual head will report directly to VA Secretary David Shulkin. He says the office will help identify “barriers” that make it difficult to fire or reassign employees who are no longer considered fit to work there and serve veterans.

In 2014, as many as 40 veterans died while waiting months for appointments at the VA’s medical center in Phoenix.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has issued the following statement:

“We are glad to see President Trump sign an Executive Order to establish an Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection at the VA that Democrats have long-championed. “In the 114th Congress alone, the House twice passed the same provision authored by former Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, who during her tenure, introduced standalone legislation in the last two Congresses. President Trump should pay more attention to the innovative, entrepreneurial solutions offered by Democrats that improve the VA’s ability to protect whistleblowers and hold poor performing employees accountable. “While Democrats insist that the VA remain the chief provider and advocate for veterans, the Trump Administration and Republicans should take heed of today’s action. Whether it is continued uncertainty of the hiring freeze at the VA or recent increases with disability claims backlog, Democrats stand ready to harness this spirit and address challenges facing the men and women in uniform who bravely served our country.”

Top Posts & Pages