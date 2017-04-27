Proposal for Walnut Creek In-N-Out falls through

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — The developer of a proposed In-N-Out restaurant has pulled out of the project following fierce opposition from the surrounding neighborhood.

Hall Equities Group withdrew its application with the city of Walnut Creek to establish a burger restaurant on the corner of Second Avenue and North Main Street.

The project also included a Starbucks and upgrades to an existing building currently housing Masses Sports Bar & Grill and several offices.

Hall was asking for a conditional use permit allowing drive-through service at the 2.4-acre site.

Neighbors objected to the proposal, citing worries about increased traffic and incompatibility with the Larkey Park neighborhood.

Neighbors wanted their thoughts and concerns integrated into development considerations, according to resident Daniel Angius. He called the withdrawal of the application a “step in the right direction.”

“It shows Hall Equities and the city are listening to the community and integrating our fears into their approach which just gives us faith that a suitable future development is possible,” Angius said.

In a statement, developer Mark Hall said it was not in his company’s best interest to pursue such a “divisive” use, and had terminated the lease and development agreement with In-n-Out.

He also touted Hall Equities Group developments in the area, including Geary Marketplace, which has a Sprouts Farmers Market, and the 680 Center, which includes 24 Hour Fitness and a Chik-fil-A eatery. Both projects, Hall said, have much less commercial square footage, which allows for more parking than the city intended for the sites.

Despite shelving the project, Hall is looking ahead.

“We will come forward with a new application for the site in the near future. Our next project proposal may not be the most dynamic, or high-profile of projects but it will be a low impact good neighbor, and it will be a use that is consistent with the established zoning parameters,” Hall said.

A planning commission study session on the project had been eyed for May, according to city staffers. The project had yet to undergo formal public review.