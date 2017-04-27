Report: Drugged driving now deadlier than drunk driving

By and Published:

(KRON) — For the first time, driving under the influence of drugs was deadlier than driving drunk, according to a new report.

The report shows positive drug tests were more common among drivers killed in 2015. That’s according to the Governors Highway Safety Commission.

They say 43 percent of drivers died with legal or illegal drugs in their systems.

The new report says marijuana accounted for about a third of positive tests. But some experts say the new numbers don’t paint a whole picture.

They say there are no drug field tests comparable to alcohol screening.

And they say that not all drivers killed in accidents were tested for drugs.

CNN contributed to this report.

