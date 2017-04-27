Richmond BART station reopens after power failure

RICHMOND (KRON) — The Richmond BART station has reopened Thursday morning, according to BART officials.

At 4:06 a.m., BART officials announced that the station is closed due to a power failure.

The station was reopened by 5:06 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

