Richmond BART station reopens after power failure

RICHMOND (KRON) — The Richmond BART station has reopened Thursday morning, according to BART officials.
At 4:06 a.m., BART officials announced that the station is closed due to a power failure.
The station was reopened by 5:06 a.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
