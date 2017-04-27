San Francisco man arrested for exposing himself to minor

DALY CITY (KRON) — A San Francisco man has been arrested for exposing himself to three people on two occasions.

Anthony Merino, 53, allegedly exposed himself to the victims on March 27 and March 29 in the western side of Daly City, according to police.

The indecent expose involved an underage female and two adult victims, police said.

Merino was arrested on April 19 and booked into the San Mateo County jail on five felonies including committing an indecent exposure with a prior conviction.

The Daly City Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Shane Hart at (650) 991-8146.

Any further inquiries involving Anthony Merino can be directed to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe at the San Mateo County District’s Office.