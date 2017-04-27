SAN MATEO (KRON) — San Mateo police arrested a teacher last week for allegedly taking pictures of children in “suggestive poses” for sexual purposes, according to authorities.

Police said they arrested 33-year-old Anthony Satriano, of San Francisco, on April 21 for the annoyance of children. Satriano had been a teacher at St. Matthew Episcopal Day School for about three years.

Satriano met with the victim on Apr. 6, police said. At the meeting, Satriano allegedly made inappropriate comments and asked the girl to wear a pair of tights.

“Satriano was contacted and efforts were made in coordination with the school to ensure Satriano was no longer in a position to harm students any longer,” police said.

Police collected Satriano’s phone for evidence, and they found inappropriate photos of girls used for sexual purposes, authorities said.

Police said none of the girls in the photos was naked.

Satriano was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for child annoyance and possession of inappropriate photos of juveniles.

“At this time, SMPD is not aware of any other students who were subjected to the same inappropriate contact nor is there any evidence or indication Satriano had any inappropriate physical contact with any students or children,” police said.

