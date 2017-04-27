SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Right now, commercial flights are very frustrating, largely because they pack in passengers like sardines into the narrow seats.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a tech company that is trying to change this forever by developing affordable customized cabins so that the airlines can offer a more comfortable experience.

Airbus is one of the largest makers of commercial airplanes.

They have an outpost here in Silicon Valley called A cubed that is developing technology to improve the in-flight experience.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

