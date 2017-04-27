SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Marshawn Lynch becoming a Raider.

Beast Mode is officially coming home. Lynch with wear number 24 for the Oakland Raiders. He will be the first player to wear that number in Oakland since Charles Woodson. He wore 24 during his six years with the Seahawks.

Marshawn is reportedly planning to celebrate his signing today with a block party in Oakland.

Hunter Pence hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES