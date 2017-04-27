SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint on a Muni bus in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Revere Avenue and Jennings Street in the cit’s Bayview District, according to police.
The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were riding on the bus when they were robbed.
A man approached them, pulled out a handgun and began taking items including jewelry, a cellphone, a wallet and cash. The suspect then fled on foot along with two other men, police said.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 6-figure salary considered “low-income” in parts of Bay Area
- 40 to 60 teens swarm Oakland BART train, rob passengers
- Dispatch audio from Oakland BART train attack, robbery
- VIDEO: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Official: 3-year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home