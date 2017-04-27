Two people robbed at gunpoint while riding San Francisco Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint on a Muni bus in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Revere Avenue and Jennings Street in the cit’s Bayview District, according to police.

The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were riding on the bus when they were robbed.

A man approached them, pulled out a handgun and began taking items including jewelry, a cellphone, a wallet and cash. The suspect then fled on foot along with two other men, police said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in the case.

