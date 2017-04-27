Vallejo neighborhood sideshow caught on camera

VALLEJO (KRON) — The Bay Area sideshow epidemic has spread to Vallejo.

But this one is different–smaller and more residential. And police in Vallejo are telling a concerned resident there they do not have the resources to deal it.

The man who reached out to KRON4 says it happened yesterday. But it’s not the first time this month a sideshow has broken out right in front of his house.

He doesn’t want his name used but tells KRON4 it’s at the intersection of Cabrillo and Wilshire avenues behind Beverley Hills Elementary School in Vallejo.

He says he called the police and the city manager’s office.

The man says police told him they have more important issues to work on.

You can see people on foot getting close to the action, trying to record video with their phones.

The city manager’s office is recommending the resident start a neighborhood watch.

KRON4 reached out to police on Thursday and have not heard back.