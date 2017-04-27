VIDEO: Crews run from massive landslide in Northern California

LEGGETT (KRON) — A landslide in Northern California closed a highway and sent crews running for cover.
A motorist captured a video of the massive landslide as it rolled down a hill on Highway 101 between Laytonville and Leggett at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Workers with the California Department of Transportation were credited with saving the lives of motorists that day, according to witnesses.
Hwy 101 is now down to one-way traffic in that area.
Caltrans officials say they may be able to reopen all lanes of the highway by this weekend.
