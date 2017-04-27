HERCULES (KRON) — Police are looking for at least four suspects responsible for major burglaries in one Hercules neighborhood.

One of the victims told KRON4 he lost not just a lot of money, but irreplaceable heirlooms. Police say the suspects were driving a Toyota Avalon while committing their crime.

Two homes were burglarized in two hours. Police say Tuesday morning that the suspects broke into a home on the 100 block of Newbury Street.

While police were investigating that incident, Fermin Reyes came home to find his stuff turned inside out.

“When I opened the garage door, it’s kind of suspicious because the side door is open, the light in the garage is on, and then my little table for cooking, the door is out,” Reyes said. “The first thing is it’s kind of scary. You should not go inside right away. You never know, maybe those burglars are still upstairs.”

Fortunately, the suspects were gone. But they left behind chaos.

“The three bedrooms is all messed up,” Reyes said. “Everything is a mess in the house. The drawer all scattered around. Credit card, my check.”

Reyes lost tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry, some heirlooms from his deceased parents, and a firearm that was in a safe.

“We believe at this time that the two cases are related,” Hercules police Det. Connie Van Putten said. “The cars appear to be very similar in description. We are concerned about the loss of a firearm. The citizen did have it secure in his home. We are also concerned that they hit two houses in very quick succession.”

The four suspects are believed to be men.

Crimes like these, auto thefts, and break-ins are growing concern in this historically peaceful neighborhood.

Police say they’re speaking with several other people that live in the neighborhood with surveillance cameras.

They’re hoping there’s more information in that footage that will help them catch the suspects.

