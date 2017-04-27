VIDEO: Las Vegas Review-Journal White House Correspondent Debra Saunders talks President Trump’s first 100 days

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump signs the Education Federalism Executive Order during a federalism event with governors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This Saturday will mark President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

It is a milestone for most presidents. But this presidency has been unlike any other.

On Thursday, KRON4 talked with former San Francisco Chronical Columnist Debra Saunders who now covers the White House for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She says the president’s first 100 days have been contentious especially with Democrats.

Watch the below video to see the full interview with Debra, Steve Aveson, and Pam Moore.

