VIDEO: Man kicked off Delta flight for bathroom break

ATLANTA (KRON) — A man says he was kicked off a Delta plane that was preparing for takeoff for taking a bathroom break.

Cell phone video of Milwaukee man Kima Hamilton’s interaction with Delta last week is getting a lot of attention.

The video was taken when other passengers realized he was being kicked off the Milwaukee-bound flight from Atlanta.

Hamilton says the plane was delayed before taking off and he couldn’t wait any longer to use the bathroom.

“Sometime later, we’re still taxied. The plane hadn’t moved and it’s at an emergency stage now,” Hamilton said.

A fellow passenger who recorded the incident says she didn’t feel Delta was treating Hamilton like a person.

“The first person they sent on was very rude to him, I thought,” the passenger said.

After talking with Delta workers, Kima decides to leave. He was greeted by FBI agents who did not arrest him.

Delta refunded part of Hamilton’s ticket cost but he was left to find his own way back home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES