SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — It was an unlikely sight at a shopping center in Santa Cruz on Thursday.

Shoppers spotted a mountain lion, perched in a tree.

Residents and nearby businesses were told to shelter-in-place during the ordeal on Thursday afternoon.

A nearby school was also placed on lockdown for extra safety measures. Animal control was called out to tranquilize and return the lion to the wild.

Officials say the big cat was male and may be juvenile. No one was hurt.

The Santa Cruz Puma Project placed a tracking collar on the animal before it was released.