VIDEO: Mountain lion caught at Santa Cruz shopping center

By and Published:

 

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — It was an unlikely sight at a shopping center in Santa Cruz on Thursday.

Shoppers spotted a mountain lion, perched in a tree.

Residents and nearby businesses were told to shelter-in-place during the ordeal on Thursday afternoon.

A nearby school was also placed on lockdown for extra safety measures. Animal control was called out to tranquilize and return the lion to the wild.

Officials say the big cat was male and may be juvenile. No one was hurt.

The Santa Cruz Puma Project placed a tracking collar on the animal before it was released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s