MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — Scary moments as a landslide covers part of a freeway and sends crews running for cover.

It happened over the weekend on Highway 101 in Mendocino County.

This is the second time in the past two months this section of highway has been closed due to a landslide.

The woman who took the video says because Caltrans shut down the road moments before the slide, they saved drivers’ lives.

Caltrans says the ground remains unstable and is still slipping.

It is going to take at least until Friday to clear the rocks and dirt from the road.

